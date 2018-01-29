Police: Man assaulted, shot in while walking near Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was assaulted and then shot while he was walking toward a Nashville market.

It happened outside the Z Mart on Lafayette Street, just south of downtown, around 5 p.m.

The victim was reportedly walking in a nearby alleyway when he was approached by two suspects.

Police said the suspects grabbed him, assaulted him, and shot him at least one time.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity has not been released.

Details on the suspects have yet to be released. The investigation is ongoing.