PAC raises $1.3M to support Nashville transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A political action committee has raised $1.3 million to support the transit plan by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry that is up for a vote this spring.

Citizens for Greater Mobility PAC has also reportedly spent $442,100 since the group formed last August.

Some prominent contributors include HCA, Ingram Industries, Greater Nashville Realtors, the Nashville law firm Bass, Berry & Sims, Bridgestone Americas, H.G. Hill Realty and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The PAC ended December with $863,100 cash left to spend ahead of the planned May 1 vote. The referendum seeks to raise four taxes, including the sales tax, to cover $5.4 billion in light rail and bus system improvements.

Americans for Prosperity and the NoTax4Tracks PAC are spending in opposition.