Most Wanted: Suspect still sought nearly 9 years after McMinnville murder

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wanted on a charge of criminal homicide, Jose Rocha has been a regular on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for years.

On the night of May 30, 2009, McMinnville police said the 20-year-old, who also goes by the name Cesar Morales, went to a home on Martin Street, where he was reportedly involved in an altercation with a man who lived there.

Rocha is accused of pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim in the chest, causing the man’s death.

Investigators said it is possible that Rocha is still in the area of McMinnville, but that he may have fled to Texas or Mexico.

The year prior to the stabbing, Rocha was charged with driving while impaired, but he does not appear to have an extensive criminal history.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the his arrest.

Anyone with information on Rocha’s whereabouts is urged to call the McMinnville Police Department at 931-473-3808 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.