Hendersonville mayor says city’s vast greenway system draws in residents

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mayor of Hendersonville feels the city’s vast greenway system is one thing drawing people there.

He told News 2 bicycle and pedestrian trails improve the quality of life for residents, and that’s why trails are being expanded.

Mayor Jamie Clary hopes that one day, everyone in the city who wants to will be able to use greenways to get from their homes to work, school and play.

He said, “We’re extending our greenway that goes by the library. We have a lot of folks that will put kids in strollers and kids on bikes, and they’ll get from their house to somewhere to eat to the movie theater, to the library, and sometimes to daycare. And they’re able to do that without sometimes getting in their car, or even getting on a road because of the greenways we have here.”

Greenways give residents a place to meet, talk and exercise safely, as well as the chance to bike, walk or run errands without worrying about traffic. Greenways also offer a unique way to take in the scenic beauty of Hendersonville.

The mayor explained a map of the current greenway system.

“This one runs into one in Drake’s Creek Park, which then runs into one that goes across by Drake’s Creek, the actual creek that cuts Hendersonville in half, and that will eventually go down Sanders Ferry Road to Sanders Ferry Park, which goes out to Old Hickory Lake. We also have one heading this direction over down Saundersville Road that’s about halfway done now that will connect to Station Camp schools,” said Mayor Clary.

The second one is expected to be finished in the next eight to 10 years.

The mayor told News 2 that a lot of the planning is left to developers.

“One of the things that the city did a long time ago was we sort of created a plan because we found out that developers were happy to build sidewalks and greenways, but they need to know what to connect them to. They need to know where to connect it to the subdivision next door, or like here, how to get to the library. And so we put a plan together and then it’s their responsibility when they build that greenway that if it’s projected to go through their subdivision, they’ve got to finish that section,” he explained.

Clary also said city officials may decide to expand the greenway plan even more in the next five or six years.