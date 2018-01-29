Crews respond to fire at Hermitage home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews worked to put out a fire early Monday morning at a home in Hermitage.

The fire began around 4 a.m. at a house on Earhart Road, just near the Wilson County line.

Firefighters worked for around 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Nearby neighbors called the fire in to the Nashville Fire Department. Crews are searching to determine if anyone was inside the home when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.