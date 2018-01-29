Community continues its support in Marshall County

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – Support for Marshall County, Kentucky continued Monday as the community lined the entrance of Marshall County High School six days after two students were killed in a shooting at the school.

The nearby community who experienced the Heath High School shooting in 1997 when three students were killed gathered before school to show their support for Marshall. Fourteen-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire on a group of praying students, killing three and injuring five more on Dec. 1, 1997.

Students returned for classes at Marshall County High School on Friday.

Two students, both 15 years old, were killed. They were identified by state police as Bailey Nicole Holt, who died at the scene, and Preston Ryan Cope, who died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Eighteen others were injured. Of those, 16 suffered gunshot wounds, while four sustained injuries while trying to escape, although exact details on how they were hurt weren’t released.

Five were treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Of those five, three have been released. Two others remain at Vanderbilt, both in stable condition.

The 15-year-old gunman will remain in custody.

The decision was made on Thursday during the teen’s first court appearance as he faces two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault first degree.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they want to charge the juvenile as an adult. The case will be presented to a grand jury on Feb. 13 where that decision will be made.

