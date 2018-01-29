Cheatham County deputies save young mother’s life with Narcan

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County deputies are credited for reviving a young woman who overdosed on a cocktail of drugs.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22 when body cam shows three deputies responding to the home.

The deputies entered a back bedroom where they found the lifeless 27-year-old mother-of-two.

The woman’s boyfriend, who performed CPR, is heard saying, “Come on mama. You got this,” as he urges her to wake up.

Deputy William Zimmerlee quickly applied two doses of Narcan into her nostrils and began performing CPR.

“We got agonal breaths. We’ve got a pulse,” the deputies are heard saying on body cam.

EMS then arrived to the scene and take over.

In the kitchen, the three responding deputies celebrate saving the woman’s life with high fives and fist bumps.

“Good job, man. She’s not back yet. Hang tight. We got a pulse on her. We got breaths,” they’re heard saying.

A few minutes later, the young mother is conscious and becomes agitated when she finds out she has to go to the hospital.

“I don’t care if I was dead or not,” she told the emergency responders.

The deputies explain to her that she’s had Narcan twice.

“You [were] dead mama. You need to go,” the boyfriend said.

Lt. Shannon Heflin said the woman’s reaction after overdosing is normal.

“It’s a normal reaction to Narcan. They go back to the way they were before,” Lt. Heflin said.

The woman reportedly told deputies she overdosed on a cocktail of oxycodone and morphine. Deputies told News 2 they are also looking into the possibility that heroin was also involved.

According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, his deputies previously responded to the home when the woman overdosed before.

“It is frustrating,” he said. “They can’t depend on us to come and save their lives every time we get the call. Think about your kids. She has two kids in the next room. It is a selfish, selfish thing, but we are in it for the long haul because even if we can save one life, and that one life decides to do the turnaround, and we’ve had those people who said, ‘That’s it. I’m done,’ then that’s what we want. There is nothing more exhilarating and wonderful that being able to save another human being’s life.”

In addition to Deputy Zimmerlee, deputies Michael Havens and Dwayne Jones also responded to the home.

“Those officers, they want to go there and save a life,” Lt. Heflin said.

Last year, there were 149 overdoses in Cheatham County and 12 deaths.

Sheriff Breedlove said more than 200 doses of Narcan was administered.

“My main goal [is] to save as many Cheatham Countians battling this terrible addiction,” he said.