SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a Murfreesboro woman was pulled from Center Hill Lake over the weekend.

Authorities believe the woman, identified as Jerilyn Lamb, was the victim of a drowning.

Sheriff Patrick Ray said the DeKalb County sheriff’s office was called to the lake around 7:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Lamb was reportedly found unresponsive at Sligo Marina by her husband.

Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Further details weren’t released.