Two snow chances this coming week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)  We are looking at two snow chances this coming work week. The first is only for the northeast corner of Middle Tennessee on Monday night.

Late afternoon through the evening hours, snow flurries and snow showers could give a dusting a few of those areas, particularly on the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight, so there could be a few slick spots on roadways in that part of the mid-state through Tuesday morning.

The other snow chance is potentially bigger, and could affect more parts of Middle Tennessee late Thursday night through Friday morning as an arctic front drops into the mid-state. Be aware that we are still four and a half to five days out, so there could likely be changes.

But for now, the two most popular weather models used for 4-7 days out, the GFS and the European (ECMWF), both agree on a snow chance during that time period. They differ slightly in the timing.

Here is the GFS Model forecast:

The European Model (ECMWF) also shows snow late Thursday night into Friday morning, but is a little quicker in moving it in and out. That could affect any accumulations.

Here is the European Model forecast:

When you look at these models in the long range, you need to take away the “generalities” rather than “specifics” AND look for continuity between the two (what they agree on). When they have a degree of continuity it gives the forecaster more confidence. In this case they both agree on snow overnight.

It is too early to forecast accumulations accurately, and be aware that these models will likely change to some degree (or even flip-flop on the snow chance!) as we approach late week.

However, we want to give you a heads up that travel problems may develop late Thursday night through Friday morning, with temperatures likely to fall below freezing by Friday morning.