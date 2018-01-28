Titans’ Walker shines in Pro Bowl, earns MVP honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2017 Pro Bowl title goes to the AFC this year after coming back to defeat the NFC 24-23. The Tennessee Titans represented well in Orlando, with tight end Delanie Walker put on an especially clutch performance.

This was Walker’s third trip to the Pro Bowl and he didn’t disappoint, scoring two touchdowns and earning the Offensive MVP award.

Walker caught the game-winning touchdown, an 18-yard scoring pass from Oakland’s quarterback Derek Carr with under two minutes to go. Earlier in the game, Walker caught a four-yard touchdown pass thrown by Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

Walker finished the game with four catches for 29 yards, with the two scores.

This is Walker’s third Pro Bowl appearance, and he’s managed to score in all three. This time, with an AFC win, Walker and his five other Titans teammates walk away with $64,000. Walker also gets a new car for his MVP honors.