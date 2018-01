CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The emergency room at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville was placed on a brief lock-down Sunday.

Clarksville police said they received multiple calls that a suspicious person was loading a gun in the parking lot of the hospital, shots fired, and active shooters.

The threat caused a heavy police presence and the hospital to go on a brief lock-down.

Police said they haven’t found anyone on the premises with a gun.