Shots fired at South Nashville restaurant early Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police were called to San Jose Fiesta near Interstate 24 and Harding Place around 3 a.m. Sunday after someone reported shots being fired inside the building.

When police arrived at the restaurant on Wallace Road witnesses told them there was an argument at the location before trouble began.

Officers observed damage to the property, but no one immediately reported injuries.

About 20 minutes later police were told that someone showed up at Southern Hills Hospital with a gunshot wound to the top of the foot.

The victim told police he had been inside the bar when the shots were fired, but did not immediately realize he was injured.

No other information was released.