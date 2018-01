NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers are on the scene of a shooting in South Nashville.

Police responded to the call around 8:45 p.m. at 4th Ave S. and I-40.

Police on the scene said they have at least three people in custody.

Officers said one person was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating.

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.