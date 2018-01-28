Panera issues recall on cream cheese products in U.S. stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Panera Bread Company is recalling several cream cheese products in its U.S. cafes.

In a release, Panera said they are recalling all of their 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products.

While nobody has gotten sick from the product, the recall was issued after a sample from a 2 oz. container tested positive for Listeria.

According to a release, the sample was only found in one day of production but the company decided to issue the recall on all products to ensure the safety of customers.

Panera’s President and CEO Blaine Hurst issued a statement about the recall Sunday.

The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility. Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.