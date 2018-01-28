Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, January 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday is the last day of Nashville Hot Chicken Week. There are 26 different restaurants around town that are in on this.

Some familiar names include Hattie B’s and Pepperfire. All of the restaurants are featuring hot chicken deals for just $5.

It’s also the last day of the Flea Market at the State Fairgrounds. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it’s just $5 to park.

The Harlem Globetrotter are in town and they are taking over Bridgestone Arena.

They have two shows today, one starting at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

Tickets start around $18 and go up from there.