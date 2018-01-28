Ohio police dog shows us how he gets the bad guy – or girl

BUTLER COUNTY, Oh (WKRN) – A stolen vehicle chase ended in Liberty Township Saturday, where the female driver abandoned the vehicle behind a home in a subdivision and fled into the woods.

Butler County deputies set up a perimeter to keep the suspect closed in and K9 Koda went to work.

Deputies say Koda tracked down a hill to a creek where sunglasses were found. He continued tracking up a hill and over a fence.

He then continued into a clearing and down a path where he located a cigarette pack.

Koda kept on tracking and he located her shoes, stuck in the mud. He then tracked to the door of a large horse barn where the driver was located, according to deputies.

She was hiding, completely covered in a pile of wood shavings in the barn’s arena. Shout out to the Butler County Deputies who also helped in the capture.

This shows how an incredibly trained K9 team can sure make things harder for those who don’t want to follow the law, says the Butler County Sheriff.