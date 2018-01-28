Manhunt over for suspect involved in Shelbyville shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police have arrested fugitive Jesse Caldwell.

No word on where he was taken in to custody or where he was for 2 days.

Friday Murfreesboro police were looking for Caldwell in connection with a stolen a car.

A car they say he later crashed in Shelbyville, then ran from police.

The car was taken Friday from Kimberly Hunter of Murfreesboro. After it was stolen, Hunter is accused of chasing after Caldwell in another car with some friends

When they caught up with him in Shelbyville, and police say one of the friends fired shots at Caldwell and hit the car.

For a short time Bedford County Schools were locked down Friday while police searched for the suspect who abandoned the car he was in and fled on foot.

Caldwell was wanted for a probation violation.

Kimberly Hunter and the two friends who chased after Caldwell were charged with Reckless Endangerment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates to this story.