Kentucky teen says it was a joke; charges against him no laughing matter

TRIGG COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Trigg County teen is charged with Terroristic Threatening for making threats toward his school, according to Trigg County Sheriff Ray Burnam.

On Saturday Burnam received a call from Trigg County School Superintendent Travis Hamby about a possible threat made at school on Friday.

A teen reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot the Principal and Vice Principal, said Hamby.

Hamby was unaware of the comments until Saturday and immediately contacted Law Enforcement.

Sheriff Burnam says he spoke to the Trigg teen who admitted to making the statement, but said he was joking.

Joke or not you will go to jail if you make these types of threats in school,” says Sheriff Burnam. “We take this very serious and will do everything legally possible to hold you accountable.”

Sheriff Burnam took the Teen into custody on a Charge of Terroristic Threatening and notified the Court Designated Worker.

The Trigg Teen was taken to Paducah Juvenile Detention Center.