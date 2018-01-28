Hopkinsville man threatens to blow up doughnut shop

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A 52-year old man was arrested Saturday for threatening to blow up a doughnut shop and kill the officer arresting him.

Police were originally called to remove a man from Whistlestop Donuts on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville around 3 p.m.

When they arrived police said they found Randy Roy laying across a counter, apparently sleeping.

Police also reported finding a half-empty bottle of vodka and arrested him for Public Intoxication.

Once in custody, police said Roy stated that he would return and blow up the doughnut shop and put the officer “in a body bag.”

He’s now facing multiple charges for those threats and public intoxication.