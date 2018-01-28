Holly Bobo laid to rest nearly 7 years after her murder

PARSONS, Tenn. (WKRN) In a small private service Friday Holly Bobo was finally laid to rest.
Karen Bobo, Holly’s mom, tells News 2 her daughter’s remains were interred just before dusk in a local family cemetery.
Longtime family Preacher Don Franks of Corinth Baptist in Darden and brother Kevin Bromley spoke at the graveside memorial.
It has been nearly 7 years since the 20 year old nursing disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011.
Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.