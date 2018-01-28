Holly Bobo laid to rest nearly 7 years after her murder

PARSONS, Tenn. (WKRN) In a small private service Friday Holly Bobo was finally laid to rest.

Karen Bobo, Holly’s mom, tells News 2 her daughter’s remains were interred just before dusk in a local family cemetery.

Longtime family Preacher Don Franks of Corinth Baptist in Darden and brother Kevin Bromley spoke at the graveside memorial.

It has been nearly 7 years since the 20 year old nursing disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011.

Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.

Click here for complete coverage of the Holly Bobo case.