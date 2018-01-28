Gov. Haslam to deliver final State of the State address Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address Monday night.

Haslam has less than one year remaining in the Governor’s Mansion, nearing the end of his second term in office.

The Governor will likely use his final State of the State speech to tout his successes over the last seven years, including getting the Improve Act passed last year.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally told News 2 he expects Haslam to reflect on Tennessee’s gains in education and job growth.

“What he intends to do to continue our improvements in education and recruiting business to Tennessee,” McNally said.

Haslam will also focus on the opioid crisis, which kills three Tennesseans a day. The Governor last week unveiled a $30 million plan to combat the epidemic.

But Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Mike Stewart says that’s just a drop in the bucket.

“The Governor’s proposal to spend $25 to $30 million to combat the opioid crisis is frankly ridiculous,” said Rep. Stewart. “It shows he simply either doesn’t understand the opioid crisis, or doesn’t take it seriously.”

Gov. Haslam will deliver his eighth and final State of the State Monday night. News 2 will have complete coverage of the speech on air and online.