Cheatham County man shoots himself in chest after domestic dispute, standoff

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man shot himself after a domestic called turned into a standoff Sunday morning.

Police responded to a violent domestic assault call in the 1400 block of Dry Creek Road. 53-year-old Jerry Allen French had allegedly assaulted his long-time girlfriend with a weapon.

When police said when they arrived, it turned into a barricaded standoff between French and Cheatham deputies. Officials said French told the first deputy on the scene that he would kill officers if they tried to intervene.

According to a release, the girlfriend was able to escape the residence during the deputies arrival. Cheatham’s SWAT team and negotiators tired to talk the 53-year-old into surrendering.

Deputies said that French was armed with three long guns and kept threatening to shoot himself. He then shot himself in the chest and then walked outside, collapsing in the yard.

According to the sheriff’s department, SWAT performed first aid and French was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.