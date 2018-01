NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An airport shuttle bus and pick up truck crashed head-on early Sunday.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Donelson Pike on airport authority property.

News 2 was told several people were trapped after the crash and some were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

The roadway was blocked off while police investigated the accident.

No other information on patient conditions or cause was released.