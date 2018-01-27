Volunteers cruise past Iowa State 68-45

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No. 22 Tennessee cruised past Iowa State, 68-45, at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday as part of ESPN’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Tennessee had total control of the game in the second half, holding at least a 15-point lead for the final 18 minutes of play. The Volunteers would knock down 12 three-pointers en route to Rick Barnes’ 650th career victory as a head coach.

Lamonté Turner paced UT’s scoring attack with 20 points on a career-high six treys. James Daniel III chipped in an additional 16 points. Both Vols came off the bench to lead all scorers in the contest.

Tennessee will be back in Knoxville for a two-game stretch against LSU on Jan.31 at 6:30 p.m. ET and Feb. 3 against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET.