CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have identified the man killed at a Clarksville convenience store Friday evening.

Officers said 39-year-old Detrick Mosley was the man killed.

Police said they aren’t looking for any suspects at this time and they spoke to the man who fled the scene.

Officers said they are following leads on a person of interest in the case.

