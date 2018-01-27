Vanderbilt holds on to beat TCU 81-78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt Commodores gave themselves something to celebrate after what’s been, up to this point, a tough season.

Riley LaChance’s 3-pointer with 1:17 left put Vanderbilt ahead to stay, and the Commodores beat Texas Christian 81-78 Saturday afternoon in the Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge.

Vanderbilt now has won two of three, and the Commodores improved to 2-3 in the showdown between the Power Five conferences. They won with coach Bryce Drew starting his 11th different lineup this season featuring seniors LaChance and Jeff Roberson with a trio of freshmen trying to make up for the loss of senior Matthew Fisher-Davis for the rest of the season with an injured shoulder.

LaChance finished with 24 points, Roberson added 20 and freshman Saben Lee had 11 as the Commodores improved to 5-1 all-time against the Horned Frogs. Roberson called it probably the Commodores’ biggest win this season.

The Dores bounce back into SEC play Tuesday, battling Kentucky on the road.