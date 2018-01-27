Top 20 best states to drive in: Tennessee makes the list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every resident of Nashville knows how bad traffic can be in Davidson County alone. But a study shows that Tennessee is actually one of the best states to drive in.

According to a study done by WalletHub, the state of Tennessee ranks in the top 20 of best states to drive in. The ‘Volunteer State’ comes in as the 18th best state to drive in.

Texas ranked number one as the best state to drive and Hawaii ranked as the worst.

Tennessee also ranked in the top in the ‘cost of ownership & maintenance’ category and again in the top 20 in the ‘access to vehicles & maintenance’ category.

Full results of the study can be found here.