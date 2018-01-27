Tenn. mother accused of leaving 2-year-old locked in room for 24 hours

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother has been charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect after police say she left her child home alone, locked in a room, for 24 hours.

Huntingdon police arrested and charged Cassie Scales, 22, after they say she left her 2-year-old home when she went out of town.

Police say Scales left her house on January 12 and took a friend out of town.

Instead of bringing her child along, police say she left the toddler alone, locked in a bedroom for an entire day.

Police were alerted by a concerned neighbor who says Scales called to check-in on the child.

The child was not hurt and has been placed in the care of protective services.