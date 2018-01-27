Remains found last year in Colorado identified as East Tennessee man

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – A coroner has finally identified remains found last July in the Arkansas River in Colorado as missing East Tennessee man Eric Ashby.

Ashby, then 31, went missing during a rafting accident on June 28. Numerous searches were conducted and the remains were found exactly a month later.

After an autopsy, DNA samples from the remains and from Ashby’s father were sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for comparison. The coroner said he received the DNA report on Friday, which reveals the remains were indeed Ashby’s.

Ashby’s father told WATE 6 On Your Side in July his son Eric moved to Colorado to get clean after struggling with opiates and he was successfully on “the right path.”

Paul Ashby said his son was looking for a treasure based on a map in the back of a book.