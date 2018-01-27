Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, January 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Flea Market weekend at the State Fairgrounds. The doors are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. tonight.
Remember it’s $5 to park but free to get in.
How’d you like to have dinner with your dog tonight?
You can do that at Nashville Humane’s Unleashed Dinner. It’s their annual fundraiser at the Hutton Hotel.
Tickets start at $100 and that money goes directly to help the animals in their shelter. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
Second Harvest is hosting their Winter Party fundraiser at the Aerial Rooftop on Broadway.
Tickets start at $75 and that money goes directly towards the food bank’s efforts to serve those in need. That’s from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight.