Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, January 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Flea Market weekend at the State Fairgrounds. The doors are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. tonight.

Remember it’s $5 to park but free to get in.

How’d you like to have dinner with your dog tonight?

You can do that at N ashville Humane’s Unleashed Dinner. It’s their annual fundraiser at the Hutton Hotel.

Tickets start at $100 and that money goes directly to help the animals in their shelter. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

Second Harvest is hosting their Winter Party fundraiser at the Aerial Rooftop on Broadway.

Tickets start at $75 and that money goes directly towards the food bank’s efforts to serve those in n eed. That’s from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight.