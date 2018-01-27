Nashville ‘Most Wanted’ man behind bars accused of using Letgo app to rob victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested Desmond Amos, 20, and charged him with evading arrest and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Amos was arrested on Jan. 26, 2018, and charged for crimes police say he committed late last year.

News 2 first reported Amos was wanted by police earlier this month on our Mondays Most Wanted Series.

Detectives say on Nov. 5, 2017, Amos lured a man to the Richland Hills Apartment complex under the pretense of selling a vehicle on the Letgo app.

Police say Amos instructed the buyer to walk with him ‘up the hill’ to where the vehicle was located.

Once out of sight of the victim’s girlfriend, Amos reportedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, held the weapon to the man’s stomach and demanded “give me your stuff.”

When the victim refused, investigators say Amos hit the victim on the left side of the face.

The victim told police he eventually handed over his wallet, containing $750.

Investigators say the victim identified Amos in a photo lineup.

News 2 Most Wanted

On Nov. 11, 2017, police say Amos coaxed another buyer to the same apartment complex under the pretense of selling a PlayStation gaming system, via the Letgo app.

Police say on this occasion, the victim was approached by two men wearing hoodies. One of the men pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded his personal property.

The victim reportedly complied and told police the two men then ran back into the complex. The victim from this incident was also able to identify Amos from a photo lineup provided by investigators.

Police determined Amos was involved in at least four robberies committed in the same complex using the same or similar apps.