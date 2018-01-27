Disneyland opening its first on-site brewery later this month

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) – Disney fans, listen up! Downtown Disney is adding some new attractions – including a brewery.

Craft brewer Ballast Point, which was founded in San Diego, will open its first Orange County location in Downtown Disney later this year.

The space will house Downtown Disney’s first-ever on-site brewery, as well as a tasting room, kitchen and outdoor beer garden, according to Disneyland Resort officials.

In addition to Ballast Point’s iconic beers, including its flagship Sculpin IPA, the location will serve exclusive, limited-edition beers available only at Downtown Disney, officials said.

Downtown Disney is also adding a bowling alley! Splitsville Luxury Lanes is set to open on Jan. 29.

The 40,000-square-foot, two-story venue features 20 bowling lanes and fuses modern elements with a mid-century vibe. The venue will have four dining areas (indoors and out), 25 flat-screen TVs and live entertainment 365 days a year, officials said.

And opening next month is Disney Home, which will feature Disney-themed home goods.

Also starting next month, the World of Disney store is getting a makeover. That’ll happen in phases throughout the year.