Delivery delay? Amazon packages in crash were heading to Tennessee

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KARK) – Thousands of packages scheduled to be delivered to countless doorsteps — now sit bruised, battered and confined in a little rock tow yard.

Labels on boxes show the shipment came from a factory in Las Vegas with most packages heading to cities throughout Tennessee.

Pictures show some the mess the owner of Lucky’s Towing and Recovery in Pulaski County had to work around.

A semi-tractor trailer full of amazon boxes hit the side of Interstate 30. The trailer disconnected from the truck, rolled off the interstate and landed in muddy water below.

“All of this on the backside was in the swamp,” says William Bowden of Lucky’s Towing. “The wreck caused several boxes to burst open, sending items flying. It was hard to get to. It was overwhelming on what I was going to need in way of personnel.”

22 workers spent 22 hours cleaning up the mess.

Much of the shipment now sits at his tow yard. Much of it still in boxes. Some items in black trash bags

Bowden reached to amazon, but had not heard back when we talked to him. If it goes unclaimed, Bowden says he often gets to keep the salvaged items.