Davis Nolan designated as Certified Consulting Meteorologist; 1 of 214 worldwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) News 2 Meteorologist Davis Nolan recently became one of the few broadcast meteorologists in the nation to earn the “Certified Consulting Meteorologist” designation from the American Meteorological Society.

This is different from the AMS Broadcast Seal of Approval he has held since 1979 and upgraded to Certified Broadcast Meteorologist in 2005.

To earn the CCM credential, a meteorologist must make application for the designation, be recommended by three associates, pass a stringent written examination, and pass an oral examination before a national board of examiners.

According to the AMS, the CCM designation is granted only to those who demonstrate a broad background in meteorology together with detailed knowledge in a particular field of specialization.

CCMs must demonstrate exemplary qualities of character and devotion to high professional standards.

CCMs are highly regarded by their peers in meteorology.

They are considered experts in the application of weather information to a host of practical challenges ranging from specialized forecasts to engineering design support and expert testimony on weather-related court cases.

Currently there are 214 active CCMs worldwide, most of whom work in private industry.