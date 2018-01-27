Burglars ram truck in to Madison store steal ATM; recovered in nearby lot

MADISION, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say someone rammed a truck in to the front of the Mapco at Gallatin Pike and East Due West Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects stole an ATM from inside the store and fled the scene.

The store was heavily damaged and it is unclear if anything else was stolen.

Mapco was closed at the time and does have surveillance video which was turned over to police.

The ATM machine was later found in a nearby parking lot. It is unclear what, if anything was taken from it.

This is a developing story. Detail on air and online as we get them.