Bad accident in Bellevue area seriously injuries several people

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) – A bad crash seriously injures several people in the Bellevue area early Saturday morning, according to Metro police.

Captain Charles Widener says the crash happened about 1 a.m. on Highway 70 South near the I-40 exit.

Widener says one person was taken from the scene with life threatening injuries, while several others were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Traffic in the area was affected for a several hours while Metro police conducted their investigation.

No other information was available on conditions or the cause.