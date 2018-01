NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews are battling a house fire in the Priest Lake area of Nashville.

Fire engines responded to the call in the 100 block of Islandia Court East.

The fire department confirmed that one person died and one was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Identities have not been released and fire crews are still on scene battling the blaze.

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.