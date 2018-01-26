Woman charged with shooting, killing husband in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman was arrested Thursday night after deputies said she killed her husband in their North Knox County home.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Janice Cox, 67, called 911 just before 7:30 p.m. to report a shooting at her home on Tyler’s Garden Way in the Halls community. She said she had just shot her husband.

When deputies arrived, they found Terrry Cox, 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Janice Cox was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with second degree murder.