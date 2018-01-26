Wilson, Rutherford counties issue burn bans due to high winds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Burn bans were issued by two Middle Tennessee counties on Friday amid high winds and low humidity.

Authorities from both Wilson and Rutherford County said no outdoor burning is allowed.

Authorities in Wilson say fire danger conditions will improve on Saturday when the relative humidity will rise due to an approaching weather system. Wilson EMA said it responded to several out-of-control fires on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

In Rutherford, officials say burn permits are free and required by law from Oct. 15 through May 15, 2018. They are only issued when the area conditions are safe for burning. In order to receive a burn permit, you must call the Department of Agriculture and Forestry at 1-877-350-2876.

The Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Department requests that even residents with burn permits still check with the municipality before burning to ensure that there are no restrictions in effect at that time.