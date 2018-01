LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An online video of a service dog went viral after he and his owner’s visit to Walt Disney World.

Julian Gavino wanted to give Atlas, his service dog, a special treat.

When Atlas isn’t working, he loves to play with his favorite toy, a stuffed Pluto, Mickey Mouse’s faithful companion.

Atlas’ reaction to meeting Pluto at Disney was priceless.