Vanderbilt baseball begins practice, eye College World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The college baseball season will be here before we know it, 21 days to be exact.

On Friday afternoon, the 10th ranked Vanderbilt Commodores officially kicked things off with their first practice of the season at Hawkins Field. The Commodores, who haven’t made it to the College World Series since 2015, have their sights set on getting back to Omaha this season.

This team is a mix of young talent with a solid Junior core but Head Coach Tim Corbin made it clear that he won’t know the identity of this group until their season gets underway.

While Corbin expects everyone on this team to step up, he leans on the junior class to be the leaders on this team.

“This junior class has been through a lot but I’ve seen their personalities grow,” said Corbin.

The real test will be seeing how this teams gels in the weeks to come, with so much talent on one field sometimes personalities can clash.

But infielder Julian Infante said this isn’t the case at all with this group.

“It’s exciting when you’re around other players that are this good, it continues to push us all and makes us better overall,” added Infante.

While there isn’t much time before the Dores get into their non-conference schedule, they aren’t in a rush to perfect everything, that will develop with time.

“We’ll be prepared, we aren’t worried about it, Corbs doesn’t really do the countdowns,” said Junior pitcher Patrick Raby.

The Commodores will see another difficult SEC schedule when conference play opens up in March, but their non-conference schedule is just as tough, with matchups against Duke, USC and UCLA, just to name a few.

The Dores open up play in Nashville on Feb. 16, hosting the Duke Blue Devils in a three game series.