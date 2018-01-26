UT chancellor addresses recent racially charged messages on campus rock

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Racially charged messages have appeared on the campus rock at University of Tennessee in recent weeks.

On Friday, Chancellor Beverly Davenport released a statement addressing the issue, saying the Rock has been painted several times by a “self-described racial separatist group” over the past month.

“Across the country, white supremacist groups are targeting colleges and universities, hoping to promote their beliefs and recruit members,” said Davenport. “Groups like the one that has been writing on our Rock have been described as being closely aligned with neo-Nazis and other hardline racist organizations.”

Davenport believes the groups are coming to the UT campus because of their commitment to inclusion and mission to promote free speech.

The Rock, long known as an area for free speech and expression on the campus, can be painted by anyone with a can of spray paint and a message. The message on the Rock, located across from Fraternity Park, is often changed several times a day.

“Even though the First Amendment to the Constitution protects hate speech, that does not mean we must remain silent about it,” Davenport said. “In fact, we have a responsibility to condemn what we know is wrong.”

Davenport encouraged anyone who feels vulnerable or targeted to reach out to campus administrators for support.

“I encourage all of you to be guardians of our campus. Protect it and make it a symbol of what you honor and love,” she said. “Take care of it and each other. Be mindful of what’s hurtful and hateful. If you see something hateful or hurtful on the Rock, say something and/or enlist the help of others to paint over it.”

The full statement reads as follows:

