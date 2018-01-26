Two Motorcycles crash, closing I-65 N. in Robertson County

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two motorcycles crashed on I-65 N near White House Friday night around 9:40 p.m.

At least two people were injured and taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition, according to our news partner at Smokey Barn News.

A photo shared by SmokeyBarn.com shows severe damage to both bikes.

Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid the area. I-65 northbound is closed until 2 a.m. and southbound traffic is slow.

