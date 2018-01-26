Texas officials: Inmate caught sneaking back into prison with food, booze

BEAUMONT, Texas (WKRN) – Authorities in Texas say a federal inmate was arrested Thursday after he was caught sneaking back into prison with food, alcohol, and other contraband items.

According to a press release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said it was given information that some inmates were escaping the prison on the back side of the facility and crossing into nearby private land owned by a local rancher.

Deputies were told the inmates were picking up contraband and then taking it back into the facility.

Investigators set up surveillance around the area Thursday until an SUV was spotted on the private property dropping off a duffel bag.

About two hours later, the sheriff’s office says an inmate was seen running from the prison, grabbing the double bag, and running back toward the facility.

The inmate, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Hansen, was arrested on the scene.

The duffel bag reportedly had three bottles of Brandy, one bottle of whiskey, multiple bags of tobacco, snacks, fruit, and a large amount of home-cooked food.

Hanson, who was in prison on drug charges, was booked into jail on a charge of escape, as well as possession of marijuana. Texas authorities say he also has a federal hold placed on him.

