Students return to Marshall County High days after school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – Students at Marshall County High School returned to school Friday morning just three days after a 15-year-old opened fire, killing two students and injuring 18 others.

Kentucky State Police turned the school over to Marshall County School District after they finished processing evidence for their investigation Thursday.

The Marshall County School District sent an email out Thursday evening stating that school will be open Friday morning.

“Everyone will gather in the gym for an assembly at 8:00 a.m. Entrance will be through the lower lobby gym doors only. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. Parents will be allowed to attend with their students, however, parents aren’t required to attend,” stated the email.

Two students, both 15 years old, were killed. They were identified by state police as Bailey Nicole Holt, who died at the scene, and Preston Ryan Cope, who died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Eighteen others were injured. Of those, 16 suffered gunshot wounds, while four sustained injuries while trying to escape, although exact details on how they were hurt weren’t released.

Five were treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Of those five, three have been released. Two others remain at Vanderbilt, both in stable condition.

The 15-year-old gunman will remain in custody.

The decision was made on Thursday during the teen’s first court appearance as he faces two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault first degree.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they want to charge the juvenile as an adult. The case will be presented to a grand jury on Feb. 13 where that decision will be made.

