Paige Hill to leave News 2’s Good Morning Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After reporting for News 2 for nearly four years, Paige Hill will leave Good Morning Nashville on Wednesday.
“When I moved to Nashville, I knew I’d like it but I never thought I’d fall in love with this community,” said Paige.
Paige will remain in Nashville to work with Karl Dean’s campaign for Governor.
“I can’t imagine my life anywhere else so I am thrilled to have an opportunity to stay and work on a campaign I am very passionate about.”
Paige said being welcomed into viewer’s homes was one of the best parts of working at News 2.
“I hate to even call you all Good Morning Nashville “viewers” because you’re more than that. You welcome us into your home every morning and make us apart of your routine. I’ve loved getting to meet so many people around town who feel like we are apart of their family.”
Please join News 2 in wishing Dawn the best!
