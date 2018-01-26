Paige Hill to leave News 2’s Good Morning Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After reporting for News 2 for nearly four years, Paige Hill will leave Good Morning Nashville on Wednesday.

“When I moved to Nashville, I knew I’d like it but I never thought I’d fall in love with this community,” said Paige.

Paige will remain in Nashville to work with Karl Dean’s campaign for Governor.

“I can’t imagine my life anywhere else so I am thrilled to have an opportunity to stay and work on a campaign I am very passionate about.”

Paige said being welcomed into viewer’s homes was one of the best parts of working at News 2.

“I hate to even call you all Good Morning Nashville “viewers” because you’re more than that. You welcome us into your home every morning and make us apart of your routine. I’ve loved getting to meet so many people around town who feel like we are apart of their family.”

Please join News 2 in wishing Dawn the best!

To contact Paige: Like her page on Facebook || Follow her on Twitter

Paige Hill View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) Paige Hill, Chief Gary Goodwin, Paul Huber (WKRN Photo) Paige Hill, Chief Gary Goodwin, Paul Huber (WKRN Photo) Paige Hill and her pup Toby (WKRN) Nikki Burdine (L) and Paige Hill (R) and their babies (WKRN) Paige Hill with her pups Toby and Sebastian (WKRN) Glenn McLendon showing Reporter Paige Hill the AAA driving app. (Photo: WKRN) Spring Hill EMA workers Brandi Smith and Jessica Garcia with News 2's Paige Hill and Paul Huber of Nissan (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) Paige Hill speaks to Mayor Kim McMillan and Al Ansley, chief of Clarksville Police (Photo: Jim Knoll, City of Clarksville) Gunner and his handler with Paige Hill and Paul Huber (Courtesy: Paige Hill) (Courtesy: Paige Hill)