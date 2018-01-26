Metro police: Drugs, thousands of dollars in cash seized in drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A seven month investigation done by Metro police’s Major Case Task Force has led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of drugs and money.

Mario Santos-Lopez and a man who identified himself as Juan Carlos Martinez were both arrested in connection with the investigation.

Investigators seized nearly one pound of cocaine, two ounces of crystal meth, a pisol, four cars, and $31,674 in cash.

Police discovered that Martinez’s real name is Wblesther Jimenez and is wanted in Dallas, Texas on other outstanding drug charges.