Memphis care facility under probe after tenant found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – State officials say a Tennessee care home is being investigated following the death of a resident whose body was found outside in frigid temperatures.

State Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services department spokesman Matthew Parriott told The Commercial Appeal Wednesday that the Taylor Brown Garden Healthcare facility where 44-year-old Sheley Thompson lived is under investigation.

Memphis police say Thompson’s body was found Jan. 17 on a bench near City Hall. They say she was reported missing Jan. 16 after walking away from the home.

Parriott says the facility has been licensed through the department since October 2008.

Police say Thompson’s death was possibly weather-related, but a medical examiner still has to determine the official cause of death.

Temperatures in Memphis fell to single digits early Jan. 17.