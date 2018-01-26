Man shot in arm at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at an East Nashville home.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at a home near Second Street and Cleveland Street.

Metro police said a man was at his home with his girlfriend when his ex-girlfriend and another person came to the residence.

The acquaintance fired a handgun at the victim, striking him once in the arm, according to police.

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

No additional information was released.