Man beaten with handgun during robbery attempt in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was beaten with a handgun during a robbery attempt early Friday morning at a Antioch apartment complex.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Apollo Apartments on Richards Road.

Metro police said the victim was returning home from work when he was approached by two people who emerged from a blue or black Ford Flex in the parking lot.

The suspects demanded money from the victim and when he said he did not have any, they hit him on the head with a handgun, according to Metro police.

The victim’s injuries did not require hospitalization.

The suspects then drove away from the scene toward Antioch Pike.

No additional information or suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.